I know the importance of good sleep hygiene. Having written about lifestyle and wellness for more than a decade, I follow the rules religiously: no caffeine after 3pm, phone turned off an hour before bedtime; and some sort of mindfulness.

For me, mindfulness is reading a book; escapism that is both all-consuming and utterly relaxing. Yet, every night for the past two months, as I slide between the covers, plump up my sleep-spray-scented pillows and open my book where I left off, the theatrical moans (her), grunts (him) and swearing (also him) start up. Because my next-door neighbour has a new boyfriend, and don’t I know it.

I’m all for new love. It’s exciting, exhilarating; there’s no better drug. I remember it well. But does that love have to be quite so vigorous every single night? The first round is at around 11pm. They tend to go for round two at about 2am. At the weekends it’s in the morning: around 7am and then again at 11am. Last Saturday afternoon I attempted a 5pm disco nap but they were at it again — loudly.

My bedroom, my sanctuary, my escape from the world has become a place I dread. I recorded one particularly performative session on my phone and WhatsApped it to some pals so they could see what I’d been moaning about. They all found it funny, of course, but I’ve actually started to find it quite distressing — especially during their more robust copulations where the headboard bangs against my wall, and his swearing becomes more obscene. I’ve quickly gone from amused to anguished.

I know I’m not alone in this. I had a little whinge on Instagram (where else?) a few weeks ago and had so many people slide into my DMs with messages of empathy and similar stories of sexploits.

One friend said she suffered for years with a randy upstairs neighbour whose nocturnal visitors shook her ceiling. Someone else had an awkward confrontation with next door after their kind note politely telling them they could hear everything didn’t go down well. And a colleague once called the police because she thought the woman upstairs was being attacked. She wasn’t, and it was all terribly embarrassing.

But, really, it’s not my neighbour’s fault. I live in a modern, purpose-built block of flats and the walls are so thin that sometimes I can hear my neighbour clear her throat; I’m not surprised I can hear her screams of ecstasy too. Surely there must be a cheap way to build walls that are thicker than, say, the pages of this newspaper?

So this is a plea to the property developers of this great city: please build us sturdier places to live in, then we can all go on shagging — or, in my case, sleeping — in peace.

In the meantime, can we as a collective agree on some sex-iquette? Lower the decibels of your dalliances, cut the climactic swearing and, for God’s sake, move the headboard a few inches away from adjoining walls.