🔥Newham murder probe: Boy, 16, found dead near east London DLR station🔥

A teenage boy has been found dead near a Docklands Light Railway station in east London.

Police rushed to Atlantis Avenue in Newham at 8.38am today following reports of an unresponsive male near Gallions Reach DLR.

The victim, understood to be a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is thought to have suffered a head injury.

The death is being treated as suspicious.

The victim was found near Gallions Reach DLR station (Google streetview)

Although formal identification awaits, detectives believe they know who the young man is and have informed his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries continue.The DLR station reopened at around 6pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1573/3 March.