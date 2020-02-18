newfoundland-premier-dwight-ball-steps-down

🔥Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball steps down🔥

News
John koli0

Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador the Dwight Ball meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Last Updated

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province.

In a surprise announcement made by video, Ball says he will remain as premier until a successor is chosen “at the earliest opportunity.”

The 63-year-old premier served as Opposition leader from 2012 before his Liberal party won government in November 2015.

Under Ball, the Liberals were re-elected in May 2019 but reduced to a minority.

More coming.

Related Posts

scientists-found-the-head-of-a-330-million-year-old-shark-in-a-kentucky-cave

Scientists found the head of a 330-million-year-old shark in a Kentucky cave

mariya smith
i-hate-suzie:-sky-unveils-first-look-at-billie-piper-drama

🔥I Hate Suzie: Sky unveils first look at Billie Piper drama🔥

John koli
shakira-and-jennifer-lopez-perform-at-super-bowl-halftime-show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl halftime show

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *