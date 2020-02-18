🔥Newfoundland Premier Dwight Ball steps down🔥

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province.

In a surprise announcement made by video, Ball says he will remain as premier until a successor is chosen “at the earliest opportunity.”

The 63-year-old premier served as Opposition leader from 2012 before his Liberal party won government in November 2015.

Under Ball, the Liberals were re-elected in May 2019 but reduced to a minority.

More coming.