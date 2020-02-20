🔥Newcomer Scandella paired with Parayko for Blues debut🔥

St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen works against Marco Scandella (6) of the Minnesota Wild during the first period of Game 4 of the first round of Stanley Cup playoffs at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

New acquisition Marco Scandella will be paired with Colton Parayko on the Blues shutdown pairing when the Blues face Arizona on Thursday night at Enterprise Center. Coach Craig Berube isn’t wasting any time in putting Scandella into a key spot.”He’s a big guy,” Berube said. “When he was in Minnesota, he was a defender. Big guy, plays physical, good defender, good stick. Two big guys out there that we can play against anybody, be hard on the other team, be hard on top players on the other teams. Bouw was there for a long time with Parayko. This is a similar fit that I see.”

Bouwmeester was listed at 6-4 and Scandella is 6-3, so there might be a slight loss in the wingspan department, but not much.”He adds a physical element and has a good shot too,” Berube said. “You’ve got two guys that can pound pucks and they skate well, both of them.””He’s a big human being,” Scandella said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun out there, two big bodies in the back end. It will be good.”Scandella will wear No. 6, which was last worn in St. Louis by Joel Edmundson. Scandella wore 6 his whole career until he got to Montreal, where he had to wear 28. Six is actually the lowest unretired number in Montreal, but it’s being worn right now by captain Shea Weber.