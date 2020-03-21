🔥Newcastle vs Man City live stream: Watch FA Cup quarter-final FIFA 20 clash🔥

This weekend in March was due to be FA Cup quarter-final weekend, with eight teams bidding for a place in a Wembley semi-final later in the season.

As we all know, however, football (and indeed almost all sport) is currently shutdown in the UK because of the coronavirus outbreak, and won’t return at an elite level until the end of April at the very earliest.

To help fill the void left by the lack of real action, the FA Cup are simulating all four quarter-final clashes on the FIFA 20 video game, giving fans the chance to see how their side might have got on.

What’s more, all four games are being streamed LIVE and free of charge. The second game today sees defending champions Manchester City travel to St. James’ Park to face a Newcastle side enjoying a rare cup run.

Newcastle vs Man City – 7pm GMT KO

FA Cup virtual quarter-finals

Leicester 1-0 Chelsea

Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal (Sunday, March 22, 2020 – 1: 30pm KO)

Norwich vs Man Utd (Sunday, March 22, 2020 – 4: 30pm KO)