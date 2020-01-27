🔥Newcastle United set for businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as chairman if deal is reached with Saudi-backed consortium🔥

Any deal to purchase Newcastle would require approval by the Premier League, however
Businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to become the chairman of Newcastle United if the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium takes control of the Premier League club.
Al-Rumayyan runs the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which wants to take an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle as part of a £340 million offer to buy out owner Mike Ashley. The 49-year-old is also chairman of Saudi Aramco, the oil company and, according to sources, has been heavily involved in the talks.
Al-Rumayyan would represent Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has overall control of PIF which has assets of around £300 billion and is regarded as the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund.
The businessman would be chairing a new board which would also include representatives of the British investors, the Reuben Brothers, who are planning to take a 10 per cent stake and also PCP Capital which would also acquire 10 per cent and would be expected to have day-to-day responsibility for running the club.
Jamie Reuben, the 33-year-old son of David Reuben, runs the Reuben Brothers, a private equity and investment firm with interests in the north-east, along with his brother Simon, and is also expected to sit on the board. He would have to resign his directorship of Queens Park Rangers.
PCP Capital is run by Amanda Staveley who helped broker the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City in 2008 and the financier’s first attempt to buy Newcastle in 2017 when Ashley publicly put the club up for sale. Talks ended in acrimony then but Staveley never lost interest and has returned with a fully-funded offer that, sources say, will not burden Newcastle with any debt.
News of the proposed deal, known as ‘Project Zebra’, broke over the weekend which angered both sides with Ashley returning from business in the United States to conclude whether the takeover will now go-ahead.
As of yet no deal has been agreed but talks are ongoing and sources remain cautious partly because of the parties involved in the possible transaction. There have also been a number of warranties and claims that need to be dealt with before it can proceed.
The involvement of PIF, who were approached by Staveley last autumn, is the potential game-changer given the vast resources that can be called upon. The Saudis have been looking for some time to make a significant move into football.
Any deal to purchase Newcastle would require approval by the Premier League by passing the owners and directors test which is not expected to be a problem although there is controversy around Saudi Arabia’s attempts to involve itself further in sport with accusations that it is attempting to ‘sportswash’ its human rights record.
Felix Jakens, Amnesty International’s UK head of campaigns, said that a takeover of Newcastle “would not come as a major surprise” given the “deluge of investment in sport we’ve seen from Saudi Arabian recently”. Jakens added: “Saudi Arabia is well-known for its attempts at ‘sportswashing’ – trying to use the glamour and prestige of top-tier sport as a PR tool to distract from the country’s abysmal human rights record.”