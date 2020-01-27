🔥Newcastle United set for businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan as chairman if deal is reached with Saudi-backed consortium🔥

Businessman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is expected to become the chairman of Newcastle United if the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium takes control of the Premier League club.

Al-Rumayyan runs the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which wants to take an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle as part of a £340 million offer to buy out owner Mike Ashley. The 49-year-old is also chairman of Saudi Aramco, the oil company and, according to sources, has been heavily involved in the talks.

Al-Rumayyan would represent Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has overall control of PIF which has assets of around £300 billion and is regarded as the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund.

The businessman would be chairing a new board which would also include representatives of the British investors, the Reuben Brothers, who are planning to take a 10 per cent stake and also PCP Capital which would also acquire 10 per cent and would be expected to have day-to-day responsibility for running the club.

Jamie Reuben, the 33-year-old son of David Reuben, runs the Reuben Brothers, a private equity and investment firm with interests in the north-east, along with his brother Simon, and is also expected to sit on the board. He would have to resign his directorship of Queens Park Rangers.