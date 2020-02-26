🔥Newborn baby born with coronavirus recovers without medication in China🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 17-day-old baby born with coronavirus has recovered without medication in China, it has been reported.

The baby girl, known as Xiao Xiao, was delivered at Wuhan Children’s Hospital to a parent who had the Covid-19 strain of the disease.

She is the youngest in the country to get the all clear, after struggling with a respiratory infection and minor damage to her heart.

Doctors decided to let her recover without medication because her symptoms were not too severe.

Xiao Xiao was fully cleared following four negative tests for the disease, the People’s Daily reported.

“She did not have obvious difficulties in breathing, did not cough or have fevers, therefore we only gave her treatment for her myocardial condition,” Dr Zeng Lingkong, of the hospital’s Department of Neonatology, told state broadcaster CCTV.

Dr Zeng added: “She even grew bigger and fatter here.”

Earlier this month, a woman infected with coronavirus was gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Xi’an.

She was later given the all-clear and allowed to go home with her daughter.

China has reported 78,064 cases and 2,715 deaths, while South Korea has the second highest number of cases with 1,261 and 11 deaths.

As of February 25, a total of 6,795 people have been tested in the UK with 13 positive cases.