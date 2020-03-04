🔥New York to deep-clean subway every three days as coronavirus death toll in US rises🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The New York subway is to be deep-cleaned every 72 hours as authorities scramble to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the number of cases in the US reach triple figures.

The city’s transport bosses today confirmed workers will wipe down trains daily while the entire fleet will be disinfected every three days.

New York recorded its second coronavirus case with a 50-year-old man in Westchester County testing positive.

US officials are to ramp up virus screening after confirmed cases were recorded in 15 states, with total infections reaching 104. The death toll in the US stands at nine, all in Washington state.

A woman wears a face mask as she waits on the subway (REUTERS)

A million Americans could be tested by the end of the week under regulations introduced by the Food and Drug Administration.

It comes as the World Health Organisation today announced the mortality rate for the virus had reached 3.4 per cent, with the global death toll increasing to 3,203 from 93,000 cases.

Coronavirus – In pictures

Countries around the world are preparing for months of disruption, while citizens are being discouraged from panic-­buying supplies.

Australian grocers have begun rationing toilet paper after reports that shoppers were stockpiling goods and leaving supermarket shelves empty.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said: “We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn’t a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time.”

The French government said it would regulate the price of antibacterial gels after a surge in prices. President Emmanuel Macron also vowed to provide face masks to all citizens who need them after almost 10,000 were stolen from hospitals in Paris and ­Marseille.

Mr Macron added: “We have entered a phase that will last weeks, even possibly months — it is paramount to show clarity, resilience, nerves and determination to slow the epidemic… and then fight it.”

There are 212 cases across 13 regions in France, with four deaths. Germany has recorded 240 positive tests — a spike of more than 40 since yesterday.