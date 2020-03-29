🔥New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor🔥

Posted by — March 29, 2020 in News Leave a reply
new-york-state-coronavirus-deaths-increase-by-237-in-past-day:-governor

A guy walks close to a makeshift morgue set outside Lenox Health Medical Pavilion because the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in NY, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) – The amount of deaths from the coronavirus in NY state increased by 237 before day, reaching a complete of 965 because the outbreak began, On Sunday governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Hawaii also reported 7,195 new confirmed coronavirus cases before day for a complete of 59,513, Cuomo told a news conference. Another 1,175 individuals were hospitalized before day, increasing the full total to a lot more than 8,500 hospitalizations in hawaii, including a lot more than 2,000 in intensive care, Cuomo said. NY has been probably the most affected U.S. state.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Will Dunham

You May Also Like

trump-adds-30-days-to-distancing-guidelines-as-virus-spreads

🔥Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads🔥

trump-says-extending-coronavirus-guidelines-past-easter-to-april-30

🔥Trump says extending coronavirus guidelines past Easter to April 30🔥

‘no-reason-to-relax-yet’:-china-defends-against-incoming-second-wave-of-coronavirus

🔥‘No reason to relax yet’: China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus🔥

who-responds-after-video-shows-canadian-doctor-dodging-questions-on-taiwan

🔥WHO responds after video shows Canadian doctor dodging questions on Taiwan🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *