🔥New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day: governor🔥

A guy walks close to a makeshift morgue set outside Lenox Health Medical Pavilion because the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in NY, U.S., March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) – The amount of deaths from the coronavirus in NY state increased by 237 before day, reaching a complete of 965 because the outbreak began, On Sunday governor Andrew Cuomo said.

