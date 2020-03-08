new-york-state-coronavirus-cases-increases-to-105-governor

🔥New York state coronavirus cases increases to 105-governor🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks with a face mask, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, at JFK International Airport in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) – The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased to 105 as of Sunday, up from 89 the day before, governor Andrew Cuomo told a news briefing on Sunday.

Cuomo said the tally included 82 cases in Westchester County, a suburb of New York City.

reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

