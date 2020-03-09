new-york-state-coronavirus-cases-hits-142,-governor-says

🔥New York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across New York state has increased to 142 from 105 the day before, governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Most of the cases are in Westchester county, where a Manhattan lawyer believed to be at the center of the outbreak there resides, Cuomo told a news conference.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

nevada-democratic-party-scraps-use-of-app-following-iowa-delay

Nevada Democratic Party scraps use of app following Iowa delay

mariya smith
blues-blow-game-open-with-four-goals-in-second,-lead-5-1-entering-third

Blues blow game open with four goals in second, lead 5-1 entering third

syed
biden-warns-sanders-would-jeopardize-house-and-senate-races

🔥Biden warns Sanders would jeopardize House and Senate races🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *