🔥New York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus across New York state has increased to 142 from 105 the day before, governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

Most of the cases are in Westchester county, where a Manhattan lawyer believed to be at the center of the outbreak there resides, Cuomo told a news conference.