🔥New York state coronavirus cases double to 22, governor says🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – The number of people who have tested positive in New York state for the novel coronavirus has doubled to 22 following a significant increase in testing, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

“The number will continue to go up,” Cuomo told a news conference. “The more you test the higher number you will have.”