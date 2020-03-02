new-york-state-confirms-first-coronavirus-case:-governor-cuomo

🔥New York state confirms first coronavirus case: Governor Cuomo🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) – New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus test, Goveror Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Sunday evening, calling on residents to remain calm and not have any “undue anxiety.”

Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. He said the woman is in quarantine in her home.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Kim Coghill

Related Posts

11/23:-cbs-evening-news

11/23: CBS Evening News

mariya smith
elizabeth-warren:-“it-is-not-enough-to-talk-about-housing-neutrally-and-just-be-race-blind”

🔥Elizabeth Warren: “It is not enough to talk about housing neutrally and just be race blind”🔥

mariya smith
nooooooooooooooooo!-rare-$1-million-ferrari-f40-bursts-into-flames-in-monte-carlo,-is-lost-forever

🔥Nooooooooooooooooo! Rare $1 million Ferrari F40 bursts into flames in Monte Carlo, is lost forever🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *