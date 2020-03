🔥New York state confirms first coronavirus case: Governor Cuomo🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) – New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus test, Goveror Andrew Cuomo said on Twitter Sunday evening, calling on residents to remain calm and not have any ā€œundue anxiety.ā€

Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran. He said the woman is in quarantine in her home.