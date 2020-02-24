🔥New York socialites descend on Venice for weekend of glamorous Carnevale parties and galas🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Venice, especially during Carnevale, is a cinematically beautiful city that feels out of this world.

And Carnevale, with its raucous festivities in St. Mark’s Square and ubiquitous masks, lends to the air of movie-worthy mystery and suspense.

This past weekend, over a hundred international philanthropists and lovers of the City of Masks descended on the city for a multi-day gala in support of Save Venice (you know, the one that throws a glamorous masquerade ball in New York every spring?). The group is also preparing for its upcoming 50th Anniversary in October 2021.

The fashion and costume filled weekend, which raised over $500,000 in support of Save Venice restoration projects, comes at an especially important time, after the historic flooding, or Acqua Alta, in November of last year.

And what a weekend it was. Many guests were escaping the cold of New York or the travails of Storm Dennis in the UK to wear their best gowns and masks to enjoy the Carnevale Festivities.

The elegant weekend kicked off on Friday night with a gala to Celebrate La Festa di San Valentino, with red and hot pink black tie.

Guests were taken by boat to the at the Ex-Chiesa di Santa Chiara on the island of Murano. It was exciting and sensual, with the venue bathed in pink and red light while guests sipped on Venetian Spritzes and mingled behind masks.

Saturday saw the main event, The Royal Garden Reverie Ball, at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta off the Grand Canal. There was something surreal about arriving in full 18th-century regalia that made the entire evening feel like a scene from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette (I definitely wish I had one of the new on-theme Moschino FW2020 dresses).

Guests were serenaded with opera and characters from the Commedia Dell’Arte (a sort of 17th century Italian Vaudeville). After a sumptuous candelit dinner, dancing continued downstairs. The final night, billed as The Clash of The Centuries Ball, saw guests dressing for their favorite time period, with costumes ranging from Anne Boleyn to Casanova.

After cocktails, guests processed through the streets of Venice to the Conservatorio Benedetto Marcello in the Palazzo Pisani to see a spectacular concert sung by Broadway star Ashley Brown of Beauty and the Beast fame.

If all this revelry seems a bit over the top, it was – but in the best way.

t was also an educational weekend, with tours and site visits around Venice. Events included an invitation-only tour for the inauguration of the exhibition, Drawn From Life: Tiepolo, Longhi, and Guardi, at Ca’ Rezzonico Museum – featuring some Pietro Longhi pieces that were recently adopted by the Young Friends Steering Committee of Save Venice, a lecture by British biographer and actor Ian Kelly, Casanova on the Stage of Venice, and a tour and private premiere performance of Phantasmagories: The Life, Deaths, and Miracles of Pulcinella in the Sala Apolinee of Teatro La Fenice.

The weekend, titled All the World’s a Stage, brought together new friends and old ones, in their masks and finery, all with the goal of continuing to support the arts. I may have overdone the prosecco, but I walked away with some new friends and the sense that I got to experience something magical out of a movie, if just for a little while.