🔥New York has ventilators to last 6 days: governor🔥

(Reuters) – NY has enough ventilators in stock to last another 6 days at the existing rate they’re used in hospitals to take care of coronavirus patients, on Thursday the governor said.
Andrew Cuomo told an everyday briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had risen to 92,381, up from 83,712 each day earlier, with deaths rising to 2,373 from 1,941.
reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Maria and connecticut Caspani in NY; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
