🔥New York has ventilators to last 6 days: governor🔥

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
new-york-has-ventilators-to-last-6-days:-governor

(Reuters) – NY has enough ventilators in stock to last another 6 days at the existing rate they’re used in hospitals to take care of coronavirus patients, on Thursday the governor said.

Andrew Cuomo told an everyday briefing that statewide coronavirus cases had risen to 92,381, up from 83,712 each day earlier, with deaths rising to 2,373 from 1,941.

reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Maria and connecticut Caspani in NY; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

You May Also Like

reese-witherspoon’s-draper-james-giving-dresses-to-teachers-as-a-many-thanks

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a many thanks

older-st.-peters-man’s-plight-to-get-wc-paper-prompts-outpouring-of-help

🔥Older St. Peters man’s plight to get wc paper prompts outpouring of help🔥

ex-trooper-fired-after-lake-of-the-ozarks-boating-death-gets-final-state-payout

🔥Ex-trooper fired after Lake of the Ozarks boating death gets final state payout🔥

as-warnermedia-hires-a-fresh-ceo,-we-have-been-watching-old-hollywood-explode

As WarnerMedia Hires a fresh CEO, WE HAVE BEEN Watching Old Hollywood Explode

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *