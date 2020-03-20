🔥New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed, says everyone must stay home🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

“This is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said. “Remain indoors, go outside for solitary exercise.”

Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

