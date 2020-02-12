🔥New York Fashion Week 2020: these are the best dressed celebrities on the FROW🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

One thing that fashion month promises us mere spectators is an onslaught of impeccably dressed and impossibly chic celebrities.

And as the autumn/ winter 2020 fashion month has kicked off in New York, the cool kids have flocked to the Big Apple like moths to a flame.

The FROW (Front Row, FYI) has already hosted an army of famous faces, including Kendall Jenner, who took a pew at Longchamp and Alexa Chung, who graced Christian Siriano’s FROW with her presence.

Coach’s show meanwhile – which featured a surprise performance by eighties icon herself Debbie Harry – saw Michael B. Jordan and Paloma Elsesser among the famous faces who perched along its front row.

(Getty Images )

And while the street style set are teaching us all a lesson in sartorial practicality – phone bags are proving a big hit – it’s not just the fashion shows which make fashion week the sartorial merry-go-round that it is.

Choosing to shun a NYFW show this season in place of an intimate shopping event at Bergdorf Goodman, was Rihanna and her LVMH-owned clothing brand, Fenty.

The multi-hyphenate presented Fenty’s latest drop to a host of lesser-known influencers and British Vogue editor, Edward Enninful.

Kaia Gerber attending the launch of her Jimmy Choo collaboration (Jimmy Choo/BFA)

There was also Kaia Gerber’s party to celebrate the launch of her collection for Jimmy Choo, which saw the 19-year-old don a silver chainmail dress for the occasion.

With London Fashion Week coming full-force for the capital on Friday, all eyes are on the FROWs the fashion pack choose to grace.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more pictures of the celebrities on the FROW at NYFW.