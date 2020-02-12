🔥New York Fashion Week 2020: Oscar de la Renta calls to Hollywood's peacocks and night owls🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Just 24 hours after Scarlett Johansson stole the spotlight at the Academy Awards in not one but two Oscar de la Renta gowns, the contenders for next award season’s best-dressed lists were unveiled at the house’s New York Fashion Week show.

Creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia took charge of the label two years after the death of the founder in 2014 — and have been tasked with striking a delicate balance between safeguarding his legacy as the sweetheart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side socialites, and courting new clients in the form of Hollywood’s leading names.

To a fitting soundtrack of Disney’s adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Kim and Garcia sought to recapture the magic cast by their former mentor with spellbinding fashion for the next-gen A-list.

Held in the grand surroundings of the New York Public Library, last night’s showcase was also streamed live to the brand’s 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

(IMAXtree)

Throughout, there was much to delight princesses of Park Avenue, from micro bouclé skirt suits to neat sheath dresses and trophy coats.

Yet there was far more on offer to woo night owls and peacocks in a move that suggests the brand’s future success is pinned on winning the favour of the global glitterati. ­

(IMAXtree)

Bubble-hem taffeta skirts which culminated in an explosion of ruffles and firework-embellished organza gowns were shown alongside fringing and feathers galore — from glittering tuxedo suits to Bella Hadid’s scarlet cocktail dress finished with a marabou-trimmed hooded cape.

Fans of Johansson’s first Oscars night look also couldn’t fail to spot a close replica of her champagne silk and cobweb-crystal bodice gown on the catwalk, this time cut from black velvet and finished with a thigh-flashing split.

