🔥New York City's Met Gala is 'postponed indefinitely' amid coronavirus outbreak🔥

New York City’s most fashionable event has officially been postponed. The annual Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May and was slated to be held on May 4 this year, is the latest event to be called off due to coronavirus.

This year’s exhibition, entitled ‘About Time,’ has been “postponed indefinitely,” according to Vogue, whose editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, is the event’s co-chair.

The Met Gala’s 2020 co-hosts were set to include Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, with a guest list packed with the entertainment world’s biggest names in movies, music and modeling (and at one point, a rumored appearance from Meghan Markle). More importantly, the gala serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

The news that this year’s gala would not be taking place comes just days after the Met announced it was “temporarily closed” beginning March 13.

As Vogue reported, an internal email announcing the decision to postpone the Met Gala was sent out to Met staffers on Monday afternoon. The email was said to have noted that the museum will remain closed at least through April 4.

Co-chair Anna Wintour attends the 2019 Met Gala in NYC (Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s announcement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended no gatherings of 50 people or more, the Met also decided that “all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed.”

According to The Cut, last year’s gala, which was co-hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, brought in $15 million and served as the Costume Institute’s funding for the year.

Model Bella Hadid attends the 2019 Met Gala (Getty Images)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and it’s annual Met Gala joins a host of institutions and events that have been halted due to the spread of coronavirus across the country, including the NBA season and music festivals like Coachella.