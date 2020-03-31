🔥New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker🔥

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks after the USNS Comfort pulled into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city’s human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.

On Monday, 15 workers at its warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job following reports of coronavirus cases among the facility’s staff.