🔥New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker🔥

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks after the USNS Comfort pulled into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city’s human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.

On Monday, 15 workers at its warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job following reports of coronavirus cases among the facility’s staff.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Amy Tennery; Editing by Chris Reese

