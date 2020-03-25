🔥New York City to close streets, ban contact sports in parks to prevent coronavirus: governor🔥

FILE PHOTO: A guy requires a break in a mostly deserted Times Square following a outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of NEW YORK, NY, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – NEW YORK will start closing streets to traffic and ban close contact sports in city parks to greatly help combat the coronavirus, On Wednesday ny Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

He called the road closures a pilot program and said sports like basketball will be banned in city parks, on a voluntary basis provided that people comply first, in rules agreed with NEW YORK officials, the governor said.

Cuomo has emerged as a respected national voice on the coronavirus, which includes claimed more victims in NY than any state. NY has reported 210 deaths and 25,667 cases, nearly half the 53,541 reported cases in the usa by 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT).