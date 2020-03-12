The hottest luxury and A List news

If you’ve considered avoiding dining out until coronavirus is over (that will be a whole lot of TV dinners), one restaurant in the New York City area is taking extra precautions.

Sushi Katsuei, an omakase restaurant in Manhattan (West Village) and Brooklyn (Park Slope), has posted a sign telling patrons that “for everyone’s safety” you can’t dine there until your temperature has been taken.

But don’t worry – you don’t have to BYOT (bring your own thermometer), the eatery is using a laser thermometer to measure patron’s temperatures.

Before anyone dines at the restaurant – and before vendors, delivery people, workers and staff enter – they must “pass” a temperature reading, according to Eater New York.

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of coronavirus are having a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath, although some with the illness do not develop symptoms.

One of the restaurant’s owners, Aye Aye Swe, said only 40 customers visited the West Village restaurant on Friday. She explained, “I don’t know what else to do. Customers are worried. So am I.”

The staff is also sanitizing the space daily, after the restaurant closes and before it opens.

“The West Village has lots of tourists. We have people coming here from a lot of different states and countries. I need to protect myself, the customer, and my staff,” she said.

There have been 62 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York.