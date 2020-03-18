🔥New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bans Uber Pool rides unless you're in a 'real couple' and Twitter reacts🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

After a Gothamist reporter tweeted that New York City’s Mayor signed an executive order banning all Uber and Lyft pools unless you’re a “real couple,” Twitter had a field day with the information.

People on Twitter mentioned polyamorous couples trying to ride together, questioned how the drivers would enforce this and examined the lengths people would go to in misguided attempts to save money via rideshares.

Here are the best tweets about carpooling during COVID-19.

Carrie Bradshaw got involved. (We would love to see that Sex and the City episode.)

It’s time for people to define the relationship in the back of an Uber.

It could lead to lots of uncomfortable conversations.

Couples were called out.

People are going to have to prove it.

One man asked the important question – what happens if it’s complicated?

Throuples were brought up…repeatedly.

Some used it to cause chaos.

A lot of folks simply wanted to know how they could prove they were really together.

Some people brought up the Mayor’s well-documented love for working out at the YMCA.