🔥New York City could hit 100 coronavirus cases in two to three weeks: mayor🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – New York City could have 100 or more coronavirus cases within two to three weeks, up from 13 now, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

“That pace is going to pick up due to community spread,” de Blasio told a news conference. “At some point, we could easily be hundreds of cases.”