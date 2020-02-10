🔥New Year, new job resolutions: How to up your CV's digital credentials🔥

It’s a competitive world when it comes to landing a new job. And while solid work experience counts for a lot, what else can make your CV stand out in all the right ways?

Showing a potential employer that you have good digital skills – and could therefore add real digital value to their business – may fast-track your CV straight to the interview list.

Future London spoke to recruitment website reed.co.uk’s Michael Cheary to find out what you need to know about giving your resume a sprinkle of digital magic.

Show off digital speak

“Don’t know your SEM from your SEO?” asks Cheary. “It might be time to brush-up on your acronyms.”*

Talking the tech talk is crucial if you are looking to enter into any digital role, but especially those linked to marketing. Knowing, for instance, that CTA means ‘call to action’ or that the acronym for Facebook is ‘FB’, could help set you apart.

“Being able to discuss digital terms clearly and concisely is vital, and will help build your credibility amongst industry professionals,” says Cheary.

(*FYI – as of course we all know, ‘SEM’ stands for search engine marketing, and ‘SEO’ for search engine optimisation. Just in case…)

Display knowledge of analytics

“You’d be surprised how many professions these days are data-led,” notes Cheary. Most companies have websites through which they track and analyse data to help benefit future business, so having those skills on your CV may prove hugely beneficial.

“Using freemium services such as Google Analytics will help you learn the basics of how to pull data, and set the right metrics to measure success,” says Cheary. “Not to mention demonstrate to prospective employers that you’re a well-rounded applicant.”

There are also a number of courses you can sign up to, to ensure you acquire a good data analytics foundation. LinkedIn Learning, for instance, offers online courses centring on data analysis, while online course provider EdX pulls together a wide range of free programmes, many centred on analytics, from some of the world’s top universities.

Reveal multiple digital skills

The Internet is ever-changing so it is important to demonstrate that your digital skills are developing too. Don’t rest on your laurels. If you’ve mastered one area, then think of building skills in another.

“Everything from learning how to code to starting your own WordPress blog will help you build your skills and branch out into new areas,” Cheary explains.

“And with a lot of free services out there, you don’t even have to break the bank to get started.”

Get qualified

A robust list of qualifications is a brilliant way to set your CV apart from the crowd.

“A certification will help build your skillset and give you practical experience in the specialism,” Cheary points out.

You don’t even have to take time off work to acquire one; a number of qualifications can be earned through digital courses taken at your leisure outside of office hours.