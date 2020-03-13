It’s been a chaotic few days in world, including the entertainment industry. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pan out on a global scale, show business has come to a screeching halt. Out of fear for public health and box office disaster, plenty of highly anticipated movies have been pushed back. For some its just a few months, while F9: The Fast Saga will come out a full year later. But it looks like one summer blockbuster isn’t going anywhere: Wonder Woman 1984.

It’s been nearly thee years since Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman was released to critical and box office success. A sequel was quickly green lit, but the wait has been excruciating. Wonder Woman 1984 has already been pushed back, so fans were worried that the highly anticipate sequel might be delayed again due to COVID-19. But the movie’s Twitter account just posted a motion picture of Diana in her Golden armor, featuring the current release date of June 5th. Check it out below.

Well that does certainly seem like a clear message. Wonder Woman 1984’s release date is practically glowing in this new poster, so it seems like Warner Bros. might be sticking with its currently plan for the sequel. After all, it’s only the middle of March.

This new poster comes to us from the Wonder Woman franchise’s officially Twitter account. It’s a great place for new images and footage from Patty Jenkins’ sophomore DC blockbuster. The above art gives us a great look at Wonder Woman’s awesome new golden costume, but it looks like the movie’s release date is going to be the most noteworthy piece of this poster. Because with so many movies being bumped, it’s unclear when things will return to business as usual within the industry.

The past few days have seen countless movies delayed, as health organizations encourage people to stay away from large groups. As such, major sporting events and conventions have been pushed back indefinitely. Television and movie production has also halted, in hopes of protecting those involved until there is a clearer path forward.

Wonder Woman 1984 filmed back in 2018, so it’s been a long time coming before we finally get a glimpse into Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated sequel. The movie has already switched dates twice, so another push back would put it in New Mutants territory. 1984 was originally set to hit theaters December of 2019, before being moved up to November 1, 2019. Then the opposite move happened, as Diana Prince’s second solo flick was pushed back to June of 2020.

Given how successful the first Wonder Woman was, fans are eager to see what Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have in store for her second solo flick. The narrative will move forward a few decades, and put Diana Prince involved in the Cold war. In addition to meeting new characters Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), the movie will also feature returning characters. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will be back as Antiope and Queen Hippolyta, and Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor will also mysterious be back.

Wonder Woman 1984 will hit theaters on June 5th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.