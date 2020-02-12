🔥New Wonder Woman 1984 Photos Feature Steve, Diana’s New Armor And More🔥

Fans have been waiting forever for the return of their beloved heroine in Wonder Woman 1984 and while we’re still a few months away from the premiere, new photos courtesy of EW might be able to quench their thirst.

The highly-anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins’ acclaimed Wonder Woman will see the return of Princess Diana in the 80s era to face another world-threatening event and make peace with her tragic past. We don’t know a lot about the new film though other than the fact that Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor is going to be back and some familiar comic book names like Cheetah and Maxwell Lord will be introduced. And while the first trailer gave us a good glimpse into what Jenkins has brewed up for us this time, fans still don’t really know what to expect from the sequel.

But thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we’ve now got a new look at Gal Gadot in her character’s gold armor along with some other photos that show us the glorious Chris Pine and depict Steve Trevor and Diana fighting their way through what appears to be a hallway.

You can check out the newly released pics below:

Now, as fans of the comic books would tell you, Diana dons this armor when she has to face her most terrible foes, which says a lot about this movie’s villain considering the fact that she fought a literal god in the previous one. In addition, the reflective surface of the armor, as seen on the magazine’s March cover, is actually quite fitting of the colorful 80s, which the director was excited to explore.

As Jenkins herself puts it:

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with. So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens.”

The filmmaker seems to feel strongly about her creation, and even though some reports have called Wonder Woman 1984 a silly and messy sequel, we’ll have to wait to see for ourselves if the movie manages to stick the landing when it premieres on June 5th.