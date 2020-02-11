New warning in Missouri House: ‘false testimony’ could lead to perjury charges

Missouri Times publisher Scott Faughn (center), pictured prior to the proceedings, testified before a special House committee on May 16, 2018 with his attorney Chuck Hatfield (right). (Photo by Kurt Erickson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

JEFFERSON CITY — House Speaker Elijah Haahr last month added a warning to the forms witnesses sign when they give testimony to House committees.“A witness who provides false testimony,” the warning says, “may be subject to criminal prosecution for perjury or other offenses, or contempt proceedings.”Haahr, R-Springfield, said the House has historically had such powers, and that adding the disclaimer to witness forms was just meant to clarify that fact to those weighing in on issues.“The witness form was amended to reiterate the existing legal ramifications for testifying falsely and to emphasize the importance of truthfulness in the legislative process,” Haahr said in a text message.But the addition has generated some criticism in the opening weeks of the legislative session.One Democrat questioned the House’s interpretation of state law, and whether the new warning will have a chilling effect on testimony from people whose viewpoints differ with the Republican majority.“The form is deceptive and intended to intimidate,” said Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.Haahr did not respond to a question about Merideth’s assertion that the new form could chill dissent.The House, on the form, cites its authority under Article III Section 18 of the Missouri Constitution, which says, in part, that: the House “may arrest and punish … any person not a member, who shall be guilty of disrespect to the house by any disorderly or contemptuous behavior in its presence during its sessions.”The provision says those convicted would be subject to a fine of $500 and 10 days in jail.But, unlike a courtroom, House witnesses generally are not sworn in before speaking on an issue. The constitutional provision cited makes no mention of “perjury.”The form addition also does not differentiate between knowingly providing false information and mistakenly providing false information. Missouri law says a person commits perjury “if, with the purpose to deceive, he or she knowingly testifies falsely to any material fact upon oath or affirmation legally administered, in any official proceeding before any court, public body, notary public or other officer authorized to administer oaths.”The statute makes clear that a person must knowingly lie to commit perjury, and that the person must be testifying under oath in order to commit the offense, Merideth said.“I would love to crack down on people being intentionally dishonest, which I think is more often than not in the paid people testifying,” he said. “And what I don’t want to see is regular Missourians being afraid to testify.”Merideth, an attorney, said state law leaves several questions unanswered as to who would enforce the constitutional provisions.“Is it the House itself that goes after them if they lie?” Merideth asked. “If so, then I would definitely worry about political leadership being the ones deciding whether or not somebody was lying and whether it warrants a charge.”Legislation introduced by House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, would make perjury or filing a false affidavit before the House a felony. That measure has yet to advance.The legislation is House Bill 1942.

