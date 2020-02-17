New virus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

1 of 3

People wearing protective face masks cross a street in Tokyo, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A man dressed in South Korean traditional “Hanbok” attire wears a face mask in the snow as he gestures to take photos at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

In this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, photo, medical workers move a person who died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Chinese authorities on Monday reported a slight upturn in new virus cases and hundred more deaths for a total of thousands since the outbreak began two months ago. (Chinatopix via AP)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Monday in Beijing:— Mainland China: 1,770 deaths among 70,548 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei— Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death— Macao: 10— Japan: 518 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death— Singapore: 77 cases— Thailand: 35— South Korea: 30— Malaysia: 22— Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death— Vietnam: 16 cases— Germany: 16— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China— Australia: 14 cases— France: 12 cases, 1 death— United Kingdom: 9 cases— United Arab Emirates: 9— Canada: 8— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death— India: 3 cases— Italy: 3— Russia: 2— Spain: 2— Belgium: 1— Nepal: 1— Sri Lanka: 1— Sweden: 1— Cambodia: 1— Finland: 1— Egypt: 1Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

First responders had to cut a hole in the grain bin to get to the Taylorville man.

Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits involving President Donald Trump, was convicted Friday of trying to extort sportswear giant Nike.

Two dolphins were found shot and stabbed off Florida. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Warning: This story contains a graphic photo.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-month-old girl suffered multiple life-threatening injuries before her death, which police in Washington said was being investigated as a homicide.

Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick have ended their campaigns for president. So what happens to the money they have raised, but not yet spent?

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country’s 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

A family’s pit bull attacked four people, including a 25-year-old man who died of his injuries.

A bill requiring Alabama men to get a vasectomy at age 50 appears to be a satirical response to an abortion bill that passed in the Alabama legislature.

The conservative talk show host said the country won’t elect Pete Buttigieg president because he’s been “kissing his husband” on stage after debates.

The 8-year-old girl was killed in September 2018 as she was crossing a street in Joplin to board her bus.