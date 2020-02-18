🔥New video game releases for 2020: From the Final Fantasy VII Remake to Resident Evil 3🔥

We’re only a couple months into 2020 and it’s already shaping up to be a fantastic year for gamers.

With the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Resident Evil 3 Remake all releasing within the next few months, there’s even more to look forward to later in the year as we see the release of The Last of us 2 and Cyberpunk 77, to name a few.

Here are the biggest releases coming in 2020 for Playstation 4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch – all of which we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is slated to be released in March (PlayStation)

Nioh 2 is an action role-playing game which takes place in a distinctly Asian setting.

Unlike its predecessor, which had a fixed male character, this new instalment allows you to create your own avatar and customise them to your heart’s content.

Players will progress through the story by overcoming the challenging combat featured in the first game.

The sequel will focus on an entirely new story and will hopefully offer some new mechanics to improve upon the first game.

Release date: March 13 for PS4​

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing marks Nintendo Switch’s first series entry (Nintendo)

Animal Crossing is perhaps Nintendo’s most anticipated game to come out this year, as it will be the first series entry on the Switch.

If you’ve been dreaming about running away to wholesome and somewhat deserted island then look no further – with its aesthetically pleasing graphics and gameplay cycle of gathering and crafting, this game will offer you relaxation and entertainment in spades.

Release date: March 20 for Nintendo Switch

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is coming to PS4, XBox and Nintendo Switch soon (Bethesda)

As in being a purposeful contrast to the wholesome world of Animal Crossing, the much less wholesome and more violent Doom Eternal is making its way to all consoles.

This first-person shooter game is a sequel to a 2016 reboot of the famous franchise, seemingly doubling down on the guns, mayhem and gore prevalent in each of these legendary games.

Hope your trigger finger is ready, because most of what you’ll be doing is moving and shooting.

Release date: March 20 for PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC

Persona 5 The Royal

Persona 5 The Royal releases on March 31 (Atlus)

Persona 5 The Royal is more of a re-release than a brand new game.

This devilishly stylish JRPG (Japanese role playing game) is part of a legendary series dating back to 1996.

Utilising turn-based combat, a strong story-driven narrative and extremely fun dungeon crawling, the series has only grown in popularity since then.

Persona 5 originally released September 15, 2016 to worldwide acclaim and this re-release adds entirely new sections, characters and parts to the story, increasing its already substantial content to new heights.

Release date: March 31 for PS4

Resident Evil 3 Remake

Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira have a brand new look (Capcom)

Coming off the massive success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom have answered the call of fans everywhere by giving a much-loved Resident Evil game their fantastic remake treatment.

The series set the bar for survival horror games, catapulting the genre into the spotlight with their immensely terrifying zombies and somewhat gothic setting of their games.

Resident Evil 3 first released in 1999 and follows the story of Jill Valentine making her way through a zombie-infested city.

With these enhanced graphics and gameplay tweaks, this entry of Resident Evil will not only be introduced to a whole new generation of gamers, but also strike a nostalgic chord with lifelong fans of the series.

Release date: April 3 on PS4, XBox and PC

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Final Fantasy 7 remake is almost here… (Square Enix)

Even though it’s releasing in April, this is perhaps the most anticipated release of the year.

Final Fantasy is a long and storied series which captured the hearts of many gamers in the early 1990s and before, with Final Fantasy VII being the first one a lot of people played.

This episodic remake, or rather, reimagining is something that fans have been desperate to see for a long time.

It will deviate a lot from the original, ditching the turn-based combat for a more action heavy similar to newer Final Fantasy games and it will also be split up into an as-of-yet indeterminate number of parts.

Release date: April 10, timed exclusive on PS4

The Last of Us 2

The greatly-anticipated Last of Us 2 is set to land in April (Naughty Dog)

The first Last of Us game released in 2013 and only now is the sequel being released.

Following an apocalyptic event which saw people turn into zombies, Joel and Ellie travelled across America in what was hailed as one of the greatest games of all-time.

The third person action game hit hard emotionally and physically and this entry will be a direct continuation of the story.

Set five years after the events of the first game, it looks like you’ll play as Ellie this time who is, by all accounts, a total badass.

Release date: May 29 on PS4

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s release date was delayed – but the new game is due to drop in September (CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game to come from CD Projekt Red, who are most famous for bringing the world of the Witcher to us thankful gamers.

The Polish studio have become increasignly popular since the immensely ambitious release of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk is sure to be similar in scope and size, just in an entirely different setting.

Instead of monsters and swords you’ll navigate through Night City, a futuristic metropolis full of crime and all that good dystopian sci-fi we love.

The game was going to release earlier this year but has recently been delayed to September.

The open-world is huge, the characters look incredible and if that’s not enough to rope you into this third-person exploration game, then the presence of Keanu Reeves as a character should suffice.

Release date: September 17 on PS4, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia

