🔥New Venom 2 Set Photos Show Eddie Being Saved By Another Symbiote🔥

With Venom 2 undergoing production in San Francisco, after a stint of shooting in the UK, we’re getting a steady stream of set photos which reveal more and more about Sony’s upcoming symbiote superhero sequel. The latest of interest don’t feature either Tom Hardy or Woody Harrelson, but they do give us an idea of what could be an unexpected twist in the movie.

As per Just Jared, some new snaps (which you can see here) from the set showcase two stunt doubles performing a scene involving wires. Hardy’s stunt double is being carried by another performer who’s wearing a silver spandex suit and what this appears to tells us is that Eddie Brock will be rescued, presumably during a fight with Cletus Kasady/Carnage, by another symbiote who proceeds to fly them both out of harm’s way.

There aren’t many friendly symbiotes around, so this is a bit of a surprise. Note that Hardy’s stunt double is in Brock’s street clothes and not another spandex suit, too. This means it’s possible that Brock is depowered at this point in the film and has split from Venom. If so, then maybe this male performer is standing in for Ann Weying AKA She-Venom, as played by Michelle Williams. After all, we previously saw Eddie’s fiancee bond with the symbiote to rescue him in the first film.

Previous set photos have given us some clear looks at Harrelson in character as Cletus as well, unveiling his bold fashion choices – he likes to wear bright red Hawaiian shirts, apparently – and his wild new haircut, which is at least a better wig than the one he had in Venom‘s post-credits scene. With Venom, Carnage and the other symbiotes being CG creations though, we’ll have to wait until the trailer to get our first glimpse at the supervillain’s final form.

Speaking of which, a teaser is probably coming sooner rather than later. Current estimates point to it being here in the next month or so, before Venom 2 slithers into cinemas on October 2nd, 2020.