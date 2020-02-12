🔥New tyrannosaurus species known as 'Reaper of Death' discovered in Canada🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A new species of dinosaur known as the “Reaper of Death” has been discovered in Canada.

First uncovered by a farmer, it marks the first time that a new prehistoric reptile has been found in Canada in 50 years.

Thanatotheristes degrootorum is thought to be an ancestor of the tyrannosaurus rex.

Standing eight feet (2.5 metres) tall and 30 feet (9.1 metres) long, Thanatotheristes was slightly smaller than its more famous descendant.

The jawbone specimen used to identify the new dinosaur (Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology)

Its remains were first discovered by John De Groot, a farmer and palaeontology enthusiast, and his wife Sandra while they were out on a walk.

The couple kept a hold of the jawbone they had found, and later told the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Calgary, Canada.

Scientists were shocked to find that the jaw-bone belonged to a new species, and named the beast after the De Groots.

Mr De Groot said: “The jawbone was an absolutely stunning find.

“We knew it was special because you could clearly see the fossilised teeth.”

Mrs De Groot said: “John always said that one day he would find a dinosaur skull. Finding the jaw was exciting.

“Hearing that it is a new species, and seeing it given our family name, was beyond belief.”

The “Reaper of Death” was identified by the ridges on its skull (Julius Csotonyi)

Experts at the museum studied the dinosaur’s remains and by analysing the ridges on the skull, determined that they were dealing with a brand new discovery.

Jared Voris, a University of Calgary Ph.D. student, and lead author of the study said: “Thanatotheristes can be distinguished from all other tyrannosaurs by numerous characteristics of the skull, but the most prominent are vertical ridges that run the length of the upper jaw.”

Thanatotheristes walked the Earth around 79.5 million years ago 2.5 million years earlier than its nearest known relative.

According to the museum: “The name of the new tyrannosaur alludes to its role as an apex predator, and was inspired by Thanatos (Greek god of death) and theristes (one who reaps or harvests).

“The second part of the name honours the De Groot family.”

Dr. François Therrien, curator of dinosaur palaeoecology at the museum, said: “This discovery is significant because it fills in a gap in our understanding of tyrannosaur evolution.”