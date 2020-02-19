🔥New Tupac Shakur Movie Will Show Us How He Faked His Own Death🔥

Everyone knows that Tupac Shakur died in Las Vegas in 1996. But what a new movie presupposes is… maybe he didn’t? 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC, an upcoming film by director Rick Boss threatens to blow the lid off the conspiracy as Boss claims to know for a fact that Tupac is still alive, and he’s now dramatized the events of Shakur’s escape into anonymity.

Though his precise whereabouts are apparently unknown, the film argues that he’s living incognito amongst the Navajo tribe in New Mexico. The title of the movie, meanwhile, refers to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where Shakur was taken for emergency care after being shot multiple times. The official story is that he died of internal bleeding on September 13th, 1996. Boss’ story, however, is that the man who was shot was actually a body double, riding in Suge Knight’s car after Shakur was tipped off about the possibility of a hit that night.

Following the attack, Boss claims that Shakur stealthily left the UMC by helicopter and forged a new life away from the spotlight. And now, acting on information given to him by a “tight-knit circle” who entrusted him with it (a decision I’d imagine they’re regretting), he’s going to spill the beans.

Here’s his take on it:

“This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico [and] getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

It sounds ridiculous, but Boss is adamant that this is a true story, saying:

“You can write a fiction story, but this is not fiction. This is facts through certain people I know.”

Meanwhile, the actor who plays Tupac in the movie, Richard Garcia, has a different perspective on things, simply saying: “He’s gone.”

Whether 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC turns out to be a good film or not remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like it’s set to be a strange and interesting one. Right now, there’s no release date set, but Boss hopes to have the movie out sometime this year. Watch this space for more.