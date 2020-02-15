New Town’s uniqueness draws couple to open-concept home there

From their second-floor balcony, the Rogersons can see the Beach lake at New Town. The front lawn (foreground) is a common space for the houses that sit along it.

The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace was a selling point for the Rogersons. Katie also liked that because of the angle of it, they could put the TV on a stand and it wouldn’t compete with the fireplace as a focal point in the room.