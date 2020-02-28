New Town booming as St. Louis region grows at its edges

1 of 4

Yards of riverfront homes in New Town are coated with a fresh layer of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Charles. In New Town, residents can get the best of both worlds with the community’s big-city location with a small-town feel. The popular housing development and others like it have continued to expand and attract new homeowners as the metropolitan St. Louis continues to decrease in population.

DeDe Peterson, center, Rhonda Horack and Cindy Hentrich embrace outside of Horack’s home in New Town on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Charles. Earlier that day, Horack, Peterson and Hentrich attended book club and took Horack’s cat, Tigerlily, for a stroll in her cat stroller.

Keith Aubuchon, laborer, packs up his supplies for the evening as construction takes place in New Town on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Charles. In New Town, residents can get the best of both worlds with the community’s big-city location with a small-town feel. The popular housing development and others like it have continued to expand and attract new homeowners as the metropolitan St. Louis continues to decrease in population.

Debbie Hohenshell assists customer Lindsay Sutton at her grocery store, Marsala Market, in New Town on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Charles. Marsala Market, located next to the Mail room, offers a wide variety of premium-quality foods curated by Hohenshell and by her customers’ requests.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Rhonda Horack’s house is five feet from her next door neighbor, and she likes it that way. The close sense of community is part of why she and her husband moved to New Town two years ago.”We just fell in love with the neighborhood,” said Horack, 56. “The price was right, and it’s just beautiful.” New Town is booming.The new urbanist community, plus its neighboring subdivisions, had among the most home loans of any place in the region: more than 1,000 closed between 2015 and 2018, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis of mortgage loan data.Mortgages don’t necessarily correlate with a rise in population. But what they show in the St. Louis region is that the hottest housing markets and the fastest growth is happening at the area’s edges. Home owners closed on 1,100 loans near Imperial, in the woods of northeast Jefferson County; more than 800 in the hills of Eureka; and more than 850 among the fields and creeks south of Collinsville.In comparison, St. Louis regional mortgage figures are trending down. In 2009, residents of the metro area closed on more than 126,000 home loans. By 2018, that number had fallen by 44% to about 70,600.Suburbs like New Town are stabilizing metropolitan population numbers, even as the inner city continues to hollow out. From 2010 to 2018, St. Louis lost 7,500 people. St. Louis County’s population flattened. But the outskirts didn’t: Franklin County welcomed 2,000 new residents. Jefferson County tacked on 7,000. And almost 39,000 flocked to St. Charles County. It is an old story here, of migration from St. Louis’ inner neighborhoods, first to St. Louis County and then further, to the region’s exurbs on both sides of the Mississippi River.But it is also a story of newcomers. ‘Kind of scary’New Town sits at the northern edge of the city of St. Charles, within a 2 square-mile area — about the size of Forest Park.It is a community of compact living with an old-style street grid and housing stock that mimics days past: Grand, three-story antebellum-era homes, as if plucked off of a plantation in Georgia. Tall columns that support second-story verandas. Brick storefronts that belong in Lafayette Square, or even New Orleans.At the same time, signs of new construction — unfinished drywall in open garages, naked dirt lawns, freshly-poured driveways, empty lots — dot the landscape. Multiple construction crews secure roofs on other homes. The occasional construction truck rumbles by, kicking up dust.It wasn’t always this busy. The new-urbanist idea caught a lot of attention at first, but then developers struggled to sell lots. Linda Niemeier, 33, rented in New Town for a while, and now lives in St. Charles. She still works in New Town, at the senior living facility. She remembers driving around the community in 2005, when it was just beginning. Back then, few houses were built and business activity was scarce.”It was teeny tiny,” Niemeier said. “It was kind of scary!” Now it has a water park, a lap pool, a fitness center, a restaurant and bar, among other amenities.Horack moved here from Alabama after her husband got a job at Boeing, which has a plant less than 4 miles away. For Horack’s neighbor, Brigid Gilbert, 86, the draw was familial: She moved to the same street as her granddaughter. Greg Whittaker, manager of New Town developer Homes by Whittaker, said he sees family moving close to family a lot. The zoning in New Town even allows for kids to build a “mother-in-law cottage” on their property.Whittaker’s company has closed on roughly 1,700 homes in New Town since it began, he said. The company is now selling about 120 properties a year.In 2014, when homes weren’t selling, a large chunk of New Town property was broken off to sell to other developers, who called it Charlestowne. The new Charlestowne communities, to the south and east, are more traditional subdivisions, with considerable space between houses and three-car garages for each.T.R. Hughes is the main developer in Charlestowne. McBride & Son Homes also builds houses there. Homes are almost sold out in the two existing Charlestowne subdivisions, with a combined 479 lots, said Carol Botch, a 25-year T.R. Hughes employee. A third subdivision will go online and begin sales soon, she said. Botch has also seen multiple generations of families come through and become neighbors in the Charlestowne communities, like in New Town.No gas mowersDamon King, 57, and his wife and son moved to the area when King’s job transferred them here. They first looked in south St. Louis County, he said, but the houses were too old for their taste. The Kings weren’t sure they would be able to afford to live in St. Charles, but they liked the houses better there. Though they looked in New Town, the Kings didn’t care for some of the planned community’s home owners association rules.”Like you could only have an electric lawn mower, and you couldn’t have gas,” King said.They were one of the first families to move in to Charlestowne.”The streetlights weren’t even up or on,” he said.The remaining lots in New Town are selling themselves, Whittaker said, as residents tell their family and friends about New Town.Amy Jo Beckmann works in property management company 2B Residential’s rental office here, which manages the community’s 225 rental units. Gold Block Ventures LLC owns the apartments. The Denver-based investment firm is headed by Adam Goldberg, former offensive lineman for the St. Louis Rams.New Town is pretty in the summertime, Beckmann said. No motors are allowed on the lakes and ponds. Residents canoe, swim and fish. Even in the off-season, there’s plenty to do, she said. A dance studio is under construction behind her office.Beckmann enjoys walking through the community on her breaks and seeing people out on their porches or walking their dogs. She lives in St. Charles, but wants to move to New Town.”That’s the goal,” she said. Whittaker said he’s got another 1,000 lots to sell.In the next decade, he expects 3,000 to 4,000 residents to move in — almost doubling its size.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

This chart shows the number of mortgage loans, of all types, made in the New Town at St. Charles area in 2018.

Source: Home Mortgage Disclosur…

This chart shows the number of mortgage loans, of all types, made in the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2018.

Source: Home Mortgage Disclosure…