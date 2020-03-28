🔥New Tottenham kit: 'Leaked' home and away shirts for 2020-21 season show bold Nike designs🔥

There is an air of uncertainty in football due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Tottenham are still planning ahead for next season – and that includes presenting their new kits.

The springtime is usually when most clubs finalise plans for their jersey designs for the new season and it appears that for Tottenham, that time is fast approaching.

Images which appear to show Spurs’ kits for the 2020/21 campaign have been “leaked” on social media, with four kits on display for fans to mull over.

The club’s kit will be supplied once again by Nike and main sponsor AIA are to feature on the front until at least 2027 after recently renewing their deal.

The American sportswear giant revealed they would be making a concerted effort to tailor their kits to fit each club’s needs, as opposed to using a template design.

According to the leaked pictures, Tottenham’s home strip will feature two navy block shapes on the sleeves, a silver pattern on top of the white base and a yellow and blue crew neck.

The away shirt follows a more simplistic but sleek design, with the colour described as “pro green” with “barely volt” logos, using gold for the sponsors’ typography.

There’s also some peach zig-zags on the sides of the shirt and the inside of the collar to gives the kit a retro feel.

And the alternative strips represent a bold yellow colour choice with hints of blue on the collar and sleeves, and with a throwback to Nike’s 1999-2000 designs, the ‘Swoosh’ logo and club badge are placed at the centre of the torso.

These kits are yet to be confirmed but give a glimpse of how Spurs might be looking when they walk out onto the pitch in the 2020-21 season – whenever that takes place.