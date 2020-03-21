🔥New to Netflix in April 2020: The best TV shows and movies coming to the streaming site🔥

Netfilx is about to drop some fresh content ready to binge-watch – and it couldn’t come at a better time.

While the outbreak of coronavirus continues to ravage tourism and other businesses, streaming sites such as Netflix are seeing an increase in users, as much of the globe self-isolates or social distances.

From thrilling true crime documentaries and Studio Ghibli films to new seasons of your favourite shows, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming month.

Here are the best TV shows, movies and documentaries coming our way in April…

Howl’s Moving Castle is finally on its way to Netflix (Studio Ghibli)

Howl’s Moving Castle (Wednesday April 1)

While many Studio Ghibli titles have already landed on the streaming site, anime fans across the UK have been waiting for Howl’s Moving Castle to be added to the collection.

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the 2006 movie is a surreal story of a wizard living on a blimp-like floating house, who befriends a young girl named Sophie.

Things take a turn, however, when a wicked witch casts a spell on Sophie meaning her visage resembles that of an old woman.

The pair then begin a quest to get Sophie back to her original state, and stop the Witch of Waste once and for all.

Other Studio Ghibli titles coming in April include:

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Pom Poko (1994)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Wednesday April 1)

Football fans are also well catered for in April, with the second season of Sunderland ‘Til I Die dropping.

This series of the fly-on-the-wall documentary will focus on the club’s efforts to rebuild in the third tier – a position they’ve only experienced for one season in their 140-year history.

Community seasons 1 to 5 (Wednesday April 1)

US sitcom Community – starring Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Ken Yeong and more – is finally on its way to the streaming site.

Despite the fact the show ended in 2015, it remains one of the most popular TV comedy series going, following a lawyer suspended from his job.

He then has to attend a community college to get his career back on track, and is thrown in with an eclectic group of adults – with hilarious results.

Money Heist season 4 (Friday April 3)

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is also set to return.

The wildly popular Spanish crime series will continue, focusing on a robbery which takes place at the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid.

As well as filming in the Spanish capital, the show-makers also shot scenes in Panama, ​Thailand and Italy.

The Innocence Files (Wednesday April 15)

If you are a fan of Confession Tapes, Netflix’s new true crime docu-series, The Innocence Files, will be one for you.

Exploring eight cases, the show highlights the work that the Innocence Network and Innocence Project undertake to overturn wrongful convictions.

Peaky Blinders season 5 (Wednesday April 22)

While season 5 has already aired on BBC One, the episodes are about to come arrive on Netflix.

The impact of the 1929 financial crash takes a massive toll on our favourite characters, as tensions between Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and Oswald Mosely (Sam Claflin) intensify.

After Life season 2 (Friday April 24)

The much-anticipated return of Ricky Gervais’ heartwarming series is almost upon us.

In the first season, fans saw a different side to the comedian as he played Tony, a crestfallen widow who is negotiating the death of his beloved wife Lisa.

Given that it is created by Gervais, it is naturally not without humour; the combination of harrowing story lines and dark humour makes for a very special watch.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Wednesday April 29)

Aged 16, Cyntoia Brown was convicted of the murder or Johnny Michael Allen.

Brown claimed he had paid her to have sex with him, but during their second encounter she feared for her life, leading her to shoot him.

The series follows Brown’s fight for release and charts the support she received from the public and many famous faces.