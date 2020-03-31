🔥New to Amazon this April: The best TV shows and movies heading to Prime🔥

With the whole country now on lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson now urging the public to stay indoors, we’re now finding ourselves twiddling our thumbs at home.

So there’s no better time to binge your way through the best of TV, with Amazon Prime Video overhauling its output to help people cope with being stuck inside.

Here’s what you can expect to tune into this April…

Children’s shows on Amazon Prime Video

Now available: Peppa Pig is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video – completely free

A selection of family titles have since been made available on the platform completely for free, whether you’re a subscriber or not, to help those wanting to entertain young children.

Popular shows such as Peppa Pig, In the Night Garden and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom are now available to stream, alongside a whole pile of Prime Originals – check the full list here.

Family-friendly movies

Paddington: Now streaming on Amazon Prime (Marks and Spencer)

If the selection of kids TV doesn’t quite hit the mark, Amazon Prime Video also has a list of movies that are fun for the entire family.

Films include:

Paddington: The 2014 remake of the classic children’s cartoon sees the eponymous bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) adjust to a family in London after living in the Peruvian jungle.

Horrible Histories: The Movie: The 2019 film, a follow-on from the popular BBC children’s series, follows Atti – a scheming Roman teenager who finds himself banished to Britain for his misbehaviour.

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny: Following up from the hugely successful movie franchise, the web series follows Po the Panda on a new adventure with four panda kids.

Brand new binge-watches

As well as a boost in tailor-made family content, Amazon Prime Video is still bringing its usual roster of new series.

Tales from the Loop (available from 3rd April)

The new sci-fi series bears more than just a passing resemblance to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Tales from the Loop is set in a version of Earth not too dissimilar to our own, only mixed with a strange mix of futuristic nostalgia.

Each eerie episode features a series of standalone characters, whose stories are weaved together for a thrilling climax.

Future Man season 3 (available from 3rd April)

The comedy series is back for its third run. For those who are yet to become hooked, Future Man follows groundsman Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson) after he ends up finishing the reportedly unbeatable game Biotic Wars.

But it seems the adventure is only just beginning, as the game’s main characters Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) recruit Josh to fight in the world’s real Biotic Wars, seeing the three working together in a bid to save the future.

South Park season 22

The 2018 season of the irreverent and often controversial comedy will be available to binge watch on Amazon Prime from April.

Proving once again how it is unafraid to pastiche even the most sensitive topics, season 22 features episodes on school shootings, political correctness and climate change denial. Not for the faint-hearted.

New series airing weekly

Ongoing series new to Amazon Prime this month include:

Outlander series 5 – new episodes every Monday

The cult historical drama follows World War Two combat nurse Claire Randall, who is thrown back in time to the 18th century – and finds her life at risk.

Making the Cut – two episodes available per week

Heidi Klum’s Making the Cut is coming to Amazon (Amazon)

The brand new reality series, fronted by Heidi Klum, echoes back to her other hit fashion show Project Runway. Again paired with Tim Gunn, the pair are on the hunt for the next big thing in fashion design, pitting a series of fashion designers against each other to create wearable goods for Amazon.

New movies

For those who are looking for less child-friendly titles coming to Amazon Prime in the future, here’s the full list of movies to tune in to.

The Current War – available from 1st April

The 2019 historical drama film is inspired by the bitter rivalry between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse as they battled it out over which electric power delivery system would be used in America.

While set in the States, the film sees a host of British talent; Benedict Cumberbatch plays Edison, while Nicholas Hoult plays Nikola Tesla and Tom Holland stars as Samuel Insull.

Hustlers – available from 3rd April

The hugely popular 2019 black comedy drama is making its way to Amazon Prime Video to help you beat the lockdown blues.

Stripper Destiny (Constance Woo) is taken under the wing of veteran Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) as they move into scamming stock traders and CEOs and running up their credit cards. Watch out for an appearance by Cardi B, who plays a stripper called Diamond.

Angel Has Fallen – available from 4th April

The third in the Fallen franchise, Angel Has Fallen, sees Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler reprising his role) accused of staging an assassination attempt on the President of the United States.

After escaping captivity, it is now up to Banning to find who was really behind the botched assassination attempt, while evading capture from the FBI.

Selah and the Spades – available from 17th April

The debut film by Tayarisha Poe follows boarding school senior Selah (Lovie Simone) who leads a group called the Spades – students who sell drugs to others on site. With Selah soon graduating, she looks to training new student Paloma (Celese O’Connor) to take her place.

21 Bridges – available from 22nd April

With The Avengers’ directors The Russo Brothers serving as producers, it’s little wonder 21 Bridges was met with critical acclaim.

The story follows an embittered New York City detective (Chadwick Boseman) who joins a citywide manhunt to find who murdered two police officers – the intense and desperate search for the killers sees Manhattan’s 21 bridges closed down to prevent them from escaping, but things aren’t as clear cut as they may seem.

The Lion King – now available to buy

The 2019 remake of the classic Disney movie is available to buy now on Amazon Prime.

With an all-star voice cast including Donald Glover, Chitwetel Ejiofor and Beyonce Knowles-Carter, prepare to weep all over again at the death of Mufasa at the hands of Scar.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – now available

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw as they make an unlikely team to fight against a robotically enhanced terrorist (played by Idris Elba) who expects to release a deadly virus on the world. Expect more high-speed thrills.

The Angry Birds Movie – now available

The huge popularity of the mobile games saw the release of this 2016 film which follows a population of flightless birds – who are mostly happy, except for the furious Red.

When the other birds allow green pigs to live with them on their island, Red teams up with other angry birds to discover what has prompted the pigs to move to paradise.