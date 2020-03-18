🔥New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Shows The Voices In Rey’s Head🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a hotly debated film, unsurprising considering it was the end of a 40-year-old film saga, but even if you were among the group that didn’t love it as much as you wished to, there were still some moments that likely brought out the fan in all of us. One of those came at the end of the film, when we were treated to a number of Jedi cameos that came to us in audio form.

In her battle with the Emperor, Rey makes a connection with the Force, which allows her to hear the voices and many of the Jedi that have come before her. Now, in a new video promoting the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, you can see some of the Jedi who spoke to Rey along with hearing their voices. Check it out.

Among the voices we hear, and the faces we see here, are Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli, though the face we see is Mary Oyaya from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, Frank Oz as Yoda, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

This isn’t every voice we hear in the scene, just as a selection, as this video doesn’t include Ashley Eckstein’s Ashoka Tano or Jennifer Hale’s Aayla Secura among others. Still, it’s nice to have the video to breakdown what some of these people actually say. In the film itself, all the voices run together and it’s difficult to pick out each of them and actually hear what each one actually says.

While I myself fall into the camp that didn’t love Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it was hard not to smile a bit at this scene. It was a nice way to bring the entire nine film series together, to include a number of voices and character that weren’t from the original trilogy if nothing else. The prequels have their issues, but they’re as much a part of the Skywalker Saga as anything, and they were largely ignored throughout the new trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was originally set to see its Digital release yesterday, but it dropped a few days early, perfect timing considering most of the country, and large portions of the wold, were in the middle of making plans to self isolate following the widespread coronavirus outbreak. If you’re not sure how you feel about the Star Wars sequel trilogy, you can spend one of your days watching the whole thing and make a final determination of whether or not it works.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit Blu-ray and DVD on March 31, and if it’s being shipped to you, you might even be able to watch it.