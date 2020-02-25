🔥New Star Wars Movie Rumored To Be A Lando Spinoff🔥

Last Friday, it was revealed that Lucasfilm had hired Sleight director J.D. Dillard to helm a new Star Wars movie, with the script to be written by Luke Cage scribe Matt Owens. The original report from The Hollywood Reporter didn’t specify any story details, but a brief line about the studio’s plans being as impenetrable as Exegol has led many to misconstrue the project as being centered on Palpatine and the Sith.

There’s no reason to suggest this is actually the case, though. In fact, Lords of the Long Box has shared a new rumor pointing to the film being a spinoff for a much-loved character. According to their sources, Dillard and Owens’ movie could be a standalone project for Lando Calrissian. What’s more, there’s a chance that it could be officially announced as soon as March 11th, as part of Disney Plus’ launch in Europe.

Hearing that new Star Wars film is probably Lando. Could be announced as soon as March 11th at Disney+ Europe launch.#Starwars #Disneyplus

— Lords of the Long Box (@timvo) February 21, 2020

Unfortunately, this rumor doesn’t make clear which version of Lando the movie would focus on. Billy Dee Williams came back in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, after all, and that film did tease more adventures for him in the Millennium Falcon alongside Naomi Ackie’s Jannah, who’s probably his daughter. However, it’s more likely that it’ll star the younger version of the character, who was such a hit in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The news that it could be announced at Disney Plus’ Europe launch also tells us that the project will no doubt be headed to the streaming service. The original THR report was unable to verify whether it would be a theatrical release or not, but if it is a D+ venture, this would gel with what We Got This Covered has heard from our own sources of late.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of a Lando-centric Star Wars movie headed to Disney Plus? And if Glover doesn’t return to the role – as it’s been rumored he may be replaced – who would you like to see play the character? Sound off below with your thoughts.