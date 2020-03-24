New St. Alexius CEO says his proactive response to coronavirus cost him his job

Americore CEO Grant White, left, and Sonny Saggar, M.D., right, along with other St. Alexius Hospital leaders, meet with hospital personnel, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the hospital. It was announced that Sonny Saggar, MD, is the new CEO. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Afternoon traffic rolls by outside of the St. Alexius Hospital on South Broadway on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in St. Louis. The hospital filed for bankruptcy in December, delaying payroll for its employees. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A federal bankruptcy trustee managing the struggling St. Alexius hospital on Tuesday fired the hospital’s new chief executive, Dr. Sonny Saggar, just a month after he took the helm.Saggar says he believes the termination had to do with his complaints about threats to patient care, including frequent visits to the south St. Louis hospital by the out-of-state trustees during the COVID-19 pandemic; along with his ambitious plans to let other hospital systems use St. Alexius’ patient beds and convert one empty building to a homeless shelter.“I think hospital leaders worldwide and nationwide need to put money second during this global pandemic,” Saggar said. “Right now, our priority should be people.”The court-appointed trustee maintains that suspending the CEO position until the sale of the hospital is typical when a trustee is in charge.“To co-manage the hospital was resulting in a lot of redundancy and confusion,” said trustee Carol Fox, an accountant from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “It (the decision) was made to streamline management and direction of the hospital.”Saggar was appointed as CEO on Feb. 18 to lead the hospital out of its bankruptcy. Saggar had served as the hospital’s emergency room director since 2015 after operating a handful of urgent care clinics throughout the region.St. Alexius has a main hospital and senior care center at 3933 South Broadway and another campus at 2639 Miami Street, which houses the Lutheran School of Nursing among other services.St. Alexius’ previous owner, Florida-based Promise Healthcare Group, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The bankruptcy court authorized Promise to sell its stake in St. Alexius to hospital management company Americore Holdings in January 2019.On Dec. 31, St. Alexius Hospital and Americore Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.The bankruptcy court approved a request by the U.S. Department of Justice, concerned about Americore’s abilities, to appoint a trustee to take over management of St. Alexius. That was just a few days after Saggar took over as CEO.Fox said when a trustee is appointed in a Chapter 11 scenario, the trustee replaces management.“It’s unusual for me to enter when a CEO is in place. That is usually not the case,” she said. “I’m revoking that second layer of management that shouldn’t be there to begin with.”Fox said the chief medical officer and chief nursing officer are still making daily clinical care decisions. While she meets with them frequently and oversees their decisions, she said, “they are definitely responsible for patient care.”Saggar said he had been in discussions with the city of St. Louis about using an empty St. Alexius building to house the homeless in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He also had discussed plans with other hospital systems to use about 130 of its empty beds for patients not infected with the coronavirus. The beds could be used for vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents.Saggar said he was working with BJC HealthCare and Mercy hospitals to start taking patients as soon as Friday.Now, the plans are put on hold during a time when hospitals are bracing for an increase in patients critically ill from the coronavirus.Fox said, “I’m considering them with my legal team.”Saggar also said that several of the hospital’s 400 employees expressed concern to him over visits by the trustees amid a stay-home order in St. Louis. The team members have come from cities such as Atlanta, Chicago and Pittsburgh with high numbers of reported cases, he said.“I told them to stay away until the COVID-19 crisis gets better,” Saggar said. “I guess an accountant and a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) know more about interpreting CDC guidelines than a physician.”Saggar complained to a patient care ombudsman, the Missouri Hospital Association and others about the team visits to the south St. Louis hospital.Fox said she currently flies into St. Louis from Fort Lauderdale on Mondays and returns on Wednesdays; while another trustee flies from either Dallas or Salt Lake City on Tuesdays and returns on Fridays. They wear masks, undergo assessments each morning before entering the hospital and self-quarantine when they return home, she says.While Saggar maintains that Fox’s priority is to pay creditors rather than meet the needs of the community, Fox says she and her team are trying to save the hospital.“There is value in this hospital and the services it provides daily. It is in that vein that I made the decision I made,” Fox said. “That is really the goal I have in mind, to improve the reputational value of the hospital, and that can be best done by offering a single microphone that delivers the corporate message.”Updated at 5 p.m.

