🔥New Spider-Man 3 Rumor Includes One Of Netflix’s Marvel Heroes🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the past decade of filmmaking, consistently entertaining and surprising the hardcore fandom. We’re currently occupying the interim period between phases, and Black Widow’s delay makes this wait even long and more excruciating. One of the hotly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline is the third Spider-Man movie, and a new rumor indicates that it might bring a beloved Netflix Marvel hero onto the big screen for the first time.

Prior to the inception of Disney+, the Netflix produced five different shows set within the MCU (plus The Defenders miniseries). But the streaming service axed its entire slate of shows, with fans hoping the same cast of actors might finally crossover to the film world. The latest rumor about Spider-Man 3 says just this, indicating that Daredevil star Charlie Cox might appear alongside his fellow New York superhero. This rumor comes to us from Kevin Smith, who recently opened up about the possibility, saying:

I heard another piece of good fucking news. Did You hear that Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie, gonna have a lawyer in it? […] Charlie Cox, they’re bringing in as Matt Murdock. That’s been the rumor online and they say that’s like the one that like Marvel’s like god damn it how did that get out?

Do you hear that sound? It’s Marvel fans everywhere cheering and collectively crossing their fingers. While this is far from a confirmation, the idea of seeing Daredevil on the big screen alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is enough to get fans very excited. We’ll just have to see if that comes to fruition or not.

Kevin Smith’s comments come from his recent Fatman Beyond podcast. He admits that it’s just a rumor at this point, but it’s definitely a concept the filmmaker and comic book aficionado excited. After all, we’ve been waiting to see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil on the big screen since he hit theaters in 2015.

After Kevin Smith’s podcast helped this Spider-Man 3 rumor reach a wider audience, clarified his comments via Twitter. Here’s what he posted,

Perspective: While I, too, hope this rumor is true, please remember that I only talked about it with @marcbernardin on #FatManBeyond after I read about it on the internet, just like everyone else. This means I have no inside info. Much like everybody else, I’m just a hopeful fan. https://t.co/t8Kn080UIY— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 17, 2020

It looks like Kevin Smith doesn’t want to get in trouble with the Marvel and Sony powers that be. But he remains hopeful that Daredevil will finally join the MCU on the big screen with Spider-Man: Far From Home’s mysterious sequel. But it’s still pretty far out from the threequel’s arrival in theaters, so only time will tell what becomes a reality.

Charlie Cox starred as Matthew Murdock throughout three season of Daredevil, and also appeared in The Defenders alongside the rest of the heroes. Cox gave a nuanced performance, and Daredevil was arguably the most popular Marvel Netflix show. As such, the fans would love to see him appear on the big screen.

Following the success of Daredevil Season 1, Netflix built an entire network of New York based comic book shows. Charlie Cox’s character was joined by the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. Throughout their run on the streaming service, fans waited and hoped that those heroes would appear on the big screen, even if it was just for a quick cameo. But that never happened, as the production of the movies and various TV projects never truly lined up.

Since Spider-Man is a New York based superhero, it would be logical and easy for him to come into contact with Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen. And now that Peter Parker’s identity was revealed thanks to J. Jonah Jameson, Matthew Murdock would have an easy time tracking down the wall crawler. Let’s just hope he uses his classic costume again.

All three seasons of Daredevil are currently streaming on Netflix, and Phase Four of the MCU will open up with The Eternals on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.