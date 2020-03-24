🔥New Snyder Cut Images Brings Together The Justice League Without Superman🔥

Well over two years since Justice League hit theaters to wide dissatisfaction from many DC fans, the movie continues to stay relevant because of the unreleased version of the film known as the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder has been teasing the existence of his original interpretation of the film for years with various behind-the-scenes storyboards, pictures, videos and tidbits of information. This time, the director is sharing the DC team all together – or most of them anyway. Where’s Superman? Check it out:

In tradition with Zack Snyder’s reveals, here’s another black & white photo from his own Justice League. (The movie itself isn’t in B&W, by the way). It features Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Snyder titled the image “The 5,” and it has the Justice League team in Batman’s Flying Fox aerial vehicle looking at a hologram display in front of them.

When fans asked Zack Snyder where Henry Cavill’s Superman was when he posted the photo on Vero, the filmmaker stated he’s “getting his Black suit on.” You can see the exchange between the fan and the Justice League filmmaker below:

Back in December, Zack Snyder had fans freaking out when he confirmed that in his version of Justice League, Superman would have worn the infamous “Black Suit” from the classic “Death of Superman” storyline in the comics. It fanned the flames of fan speculation, along with Snyder explaining that Henry Cavill would have worn black for the entire movie.

Fan exchanges on Vero also had Zack Snyder talking up the seventh member of the DC team. Following his singular comment about “the 5,” fans were trying to figure out who would be the seventh member since Superman is clearly the sixth. Snyder responded by teasing “the green…” without finishing his thought. See it below:

That reveal could either allude to a certain green Martian, a.k.a. Martian Manhunter, or Green Lantern. Zack Snyder has revealed that both DC characters would have appeared in his version of Justice League – most notably including evidence of a storyboard featuring Martian Manhunter making an appearance in the movie back in October.

Other recent developments for the Snyder Cut have included one of the film’s stunt coordinators, Eunice Huthart, revealing that she “officially” knows people who have seen the Snyder Cut who have called it “absolutely amazing.” Zack Snyder also held a fan poster contest last month and offered up an incredible prize. It was a slate that was not only used on the set Justice League, but promised access to set if or when the director films additional photography for the cut.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more news on Zack Snyder’s cut on Justice League. Keep track of other DC movies on the way with our handy guide.