🔥New service by design duo simplifies luxe home makeovers🔥

There is always room for a new idea in this city.

Here comes one that hits the spot for busy working Londoners who are hungry for a home makeover at the right price, that can be achieved without having to spend every spare hour and precious weekend sourcing furniture and colour-matching curtains and cushions to your interiors scheme.

William and Ben Samuels are 33-year-old twins with a combined 25 years’ experience building up their small top-end homes development and interiors business, Wilben Developments.

Both married with young families, the brothers have endured all the frustrations of finding quality homeware, from the eye-watering fuss of interior designers to waiting months for deliveries.

On the back of this painful learning curve they have launched their new platform, Imbuel, promising to simplify the high-end design process for developers and homeowners alike.

The name is based on “to imbue” — to inspire or permeate with a feeling or quality — a bit precious, perhaps, but never mind. This new interior decorating service could make life easier for all of us.

Luxe for less: there are no design fees for an Imbuel package

How to get the look

They have curated two “Looks” to suit a classic London townhouse or flat, with a modern twist. There is a London Collection and a New York Collection. But you can mix and match.

There are no design fees and the prices are competitive — I priced my imaginary package against one of our most popular long-standing middle-market department stores.

Everything is measured and made to order from the online design platform. All the products are handmade by British craftsmen and suppliers and arrive within six weeks.

And because nothing comes in from abroad, the footprint is green.

Terrifed that you have got the measurements wrong? Fear not, the Imbuel team meets you on site to confirm all details and finalise your order.

You do not have to worry about being hopeless at hanging curtains because the curtains and blinds service includes dressing your windows with two layers, sheer and blackout, made as blinds or curtains.

The end result is a luxurious look and the quality of selected craftsmen shines through in the finishing on cushions and carpets; the crafted mirrors and sophisticated designs.

If you want to feel the fabric, stroke the chairs and view the woods and metals used, there is a full range of samples in the Imbuel studio in Chelsea.

Design showcase: all products sourced by Imbuel are handmade by British craftsmen

How much does it cost?

As an example, a handmade package for a large bedroom, including VAT, comes in at £17,200.

For that, you get a super king size bed with mattress (lined); scatter cushions and a throw or bedspread; two bedside tables and two table lamps; a large rug; a day bed and throw; a dressing table; a stool; an armchair with scatter cushions and blanket; a chest of drawers; a table lamp and a mirror.

It is a perfect look for a new Docklands flat or a modern bedroom makeover in a period home.

A piece of outstanding common sense is the offer to measure and make everything to fit your room’s proportions.

So many of our homes have awkward corners, curved walls, alcoves and otherwise tricky room shapes that it’s a blessed relief to have furniture that fits and lets you use the space to the best effect.

The word “package” might give the impression that you are getting something without personality but this is overcome by the handcrafted element and the large degree of customer input.

The results are both impressive and affordable.

Imbuel Ltd, 21-23 Mossop Street, SW3 (020 7581 8021; www.imbuel.com)