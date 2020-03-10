🔥New schools and cultural venues boost this popular Kent commuter town🔥

Great commuter links to London makes Royal Tunbridge Wells a great option for departing Londoners.

Londoners moving to the country juggle many factors when it comes to location, not least whether a cheaper house further down the line makes up for the hassle of a longer journey.

Grammar schools and great commuter links keep Kent in the good books of family home buyers.

Royal Tunbridge Wells has 45-minute trains to London Bridge, and though the town has a reputation for being an outpost of traditional British values, with architecture to match, it has been quietly changing in recent years with the arrival of a younger set who want new, low-maintenance homes of character in an elegant town with good shops, restaurants and amenities.

The local arts scene is poised for a boost with a new 1,200-seat theatre and Everyman cinema, while one housing project includes a new free school.

Regency Grange offers new traditional-looking houses, pictured, with up to five bedrooms and a garage.

Behind the façade of warm brick and gabled roofs are modern, open-plan living areas. Prices from £560,000 to £1.2 million. Call Countryside on 01892 884514.

Royal Wells Park, in the town centre, has Regency-style houses, mews houses and apartments in lavishly landscaped grounds. Prices from £330,000. Call 01892 886996.

From £560,000: development Regency Grange have open-plan living