🔥New Rumor Claims Captain Marvel 2 Will Be A “Cosmic Horror Movie”🔥

Before Scott Derrickson and Marvel Studios parted ways back in January (a news story that already seems like it occurred 100 years ago), moviegoers looked at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as the first true MCU horror film.

It’s a shame, then, that Derrickson wasn’t able to project his vision onto the silver screen. Be that as it may, a new rumor suggests that Marvel Studios still has plans for a blockbuster tinged with horror… it just won’t involve Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange.

According to the latest Internet scuttlebutt (a leaker on Reddit, which was brought to light by Cosmic Book News), Captain Marvel 2 will be angled as a “cosmic horror movie” involving S.W.O.R.D., whose base becomes ground zero for a “rare, alien threat.”

What we can tell you with absolute certainty is that Megan McDonnell has been hired to hash out a script – an exciting vote of confidence from Marvel, given McDonnell also penned episodes of the WandaVision spinoff series. But this speculation goes one step further.

Let us begin by saying that this rumor originated on Reddit, and should therefore be treated with heightened caution. Still, it’s always fun to indulge in a little speculation, particularly when it comes to a big-name comic book movie like Captain Marvel 2.

And if this nugget of information holds true, it seems Carol Danvers will be going up against Empress Brood in the upcoming sequel, which will certainly inject a little “cosmic horror” into the mix. Assuming this is accurate, of course.

The film will deal with the SWORD base being compromised by a rare, alien threat. That threat is the Brood, who are laying eggs on the SWORD base and possessing agents. It turns out that only male operatives can get compromised, which leads to the formation of the A-Force. Carol and the other female heroes of the Marvel Universe must stop the spread of the Brood and their influence across the galaxy. It turns out that the species are operating as parasites and have been secretly conquering planets in the universe. In order to kill them, they must kill the Empress Brood, which means going to their home planet.

Captain Marvel 2 is yet to settle on an official release date, and is unlikely to do so anytime soon, unfortunately, given Marvel’s biggest blockbusters (Black Widow included) have all been adversely affected by the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.