🔥New rail deals signed to 'guarantee services' through coronavirus crisis🔥

The Government today signed new deals with two of the largest rail operators to ensure train services continue during the coronavirus epidemic.

The contracts with Southeastern and Great Western Railway (GWR) would ensure “those who need to can continue to travel and will provide certainty for staff working on the railways”, said the Department for Transport.

GWR, owned by FirstGroup, has been given a three-year deal, while Southeastern, owned by Govia, has been awarded a new two-year contract.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “We are taking decisive action …to ensure vital rail services continue, allowing those people who cannot work from home to get to work — particularly our NHS, emergency services and other vital industries.

“The deals announced today guarantee vital services in the short term and tangible improvements in the long term.”

The contracts — with more to follow — come amid a slump in passengers numbers which has drastically reduced the number of trains running. This has raised fears among those who have to travel about whether they will continue to have a service.

Two operators — the Gatwick Express and Hull Trains — have stopped all services indefinitely.

The Government and all the rail companies have told passengers only to travel if absolutely necessary.