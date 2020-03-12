Newly named St. Charles County police Chief Kurt Frisz. Photo courtesy of St. Charles County.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Kurt Frisz was sworn in Thursday as police chief of the St. Charles County Police Department.Frisz, 57, will be only the second chief for the agency since it became a police department five years ago. Previously, a sheriff’s department with an elected sheriff patrolled the unincorporated spots of St. Charles County.St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced the selection of Frisz and the County Council confirmed the appointment in February.Frisz comes to the St. Charles County department from Wentzville, where he served five years as chief of that municipal police force. He also spent 29 years with St. Louis County police in various roles such as a member of the SWAT team and a supervisor in the North County precinct and bureau of drug enforcement.Frisz replaces David Todd, who retired after nearly 42 years in St. Charles County law enforcement and five years as chief. Dave Tiefenbrunn served as chief in the interim.Frisz last year was named Missouri Police Chiefs Association Chief of the Year. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia College.