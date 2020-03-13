Detectives investigating the murder of a Norwegian student in London 12 years ago today renewed calls for a fugitive playboy wanted over her death to return to the UK.

Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, was last seen leaving a Mayfair nightclub with billionaire’s son Farouk Abdulhak, both pictured, in the early hours of March 14, 2008.

Her body was found in the basement of flats in Great Portland Street two days later. She had been raped and strangled.

Abdulhak, who had studied with Ms Magnussen at Regent’s Business School, fled the UK within hours of her death, ending up in Yemen.

Today detectives warned Abdulhak, now 33, he would “never lead a normal life”.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0300.