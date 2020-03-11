The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duchess of Sussex met with bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about the innovative ways they are tackling climate change, ahead of her final official public duty as a senior royal.

Meghan, in her role as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), chatted with the students at Buckingham Palace before the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Newly-released photographs show Meghan, who was wearing a fitted navy cap-sleeve dress with neck scarf detail, listening to one scholar, and in the centre of a group photo in the 1844 Room of the Queen’s London home.

The images were taken by her wedding photographer, Chris Allerton.

Meghan told the scholars, who were split into four groups looking at different challenges: “Everyone is connected because of this very holistic approach to tackling climate change. I love how solution-based you all are.”

Scholars from 11 different nations spoke to the Duchess about their innovative work (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)

A source said: “She was thrilled to have the chance to meet inspirational scholars doing ground-breaking work in the fields of climate and the environment, sustainable cities, health and innovation and technology.”

Meghan was made royal patron of the ACU in January 2019, taking over from the Queen, who held the post for 33 years.

After walking away from the monarchy on March 31, the duchess will continue her links to the ACU as patron.

The behind-the-scenes meeting took place during the duchess’ farewell tour, which culminated in Meghan and the Duke of Sussex appearing alongside other members of the royal family at the Abbey.

Joanna Newman, secretary general of the ACU, said the duchess’s understanding of the value of higher education was a key part of her association with the charity.

“She’s a very powerful spokesperson for us,” she said.

Meghan’s has brought her own experience of receiving a scholarship to the role as patron (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)

Timothy Biswick, a University of Leicester research fellow from Malawi, who is looking at microplastic pollution in the oceans, said of the duchess: “She knows what she’s talking about in terms of climate change.

“She was talking about things in quite some detail, so you know that this person knows what they are talking about and are passionate about it.”

The students included Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow, from 11 Commonwealth countries – Malawi, India, Cameroon, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

For over a year, the Duchess has visited students and academics in a number of countries around the world to support them in their ventures.

During Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Fiji in October 2018, the Duchess announced new gender grants for ACU member universities in the Pacific to fund new learning initiatives aimed at empowering female university staff and promoting gender equality.

She also announced the gender grants in South Africa in September 2019.

Meghan is reported to have flown back to Canada soon after the Commonwealth Service.